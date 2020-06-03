Joe Exotic forced to hand zoo over to arch-nemesis Carole Baskin

It appeared as though the Tiger King news was starting to wean, but we’ve just stumbled on a tasty nugget of Joe Exotic news that you’ll be interested to hear.

A US judge has just ruled that gaol-bird Joe Exotic, made famous on the Netflix docu-series Tiger King, must hand his Oklahoma zoo over to arch-rival, Carole Baskin.

After being sued for trademark and copyright infringements, Joe Exotic is being forced to hand his Oklahoma big cat zoo to his sworn enemy, Carole fucking Baskin.

It seems things keep getting worse for Mr Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who went to gaol in early 2019, under criminal charges of the murder for hire of Carole Baskin as multiple counts of animal abuse. Now, the very woman he wanted dead is set to take over the land of his Oklahoma zoo. The only thing that might give Exotic any sense of peace, is that she will not be obtaining his collection of wild animals. Instead, the animals must be removed within 120 days before the land is handed over. But the specifics of where the animals will go and who will own them is still unspecified. Many fans of the show have speculated that dodgy businessman Jeff Lowe might have his finger in the pie.

When Exotic was faced with paying over $1 million to Baskin over copyright infringements, he tried to transfer the zoo to his mother’s name. It was soon revealed that the transfer was fraudulent. As there is very little to Exotic’s name, the US judge ruled that his land had to suffice as payment.

The self-described “gay, gun-carrying redneck with a mullet” is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term and has written a letter to the public which pleads for a presidential pardon. It seems as though Exotic and Trump would hit it off, and given Exotic’s unbelievable back-story, it would not be surprising if he was out and causing a ruckus before his sentence is up.

In related news, Nicholas Cage has been confirmed to play the role of Joe Exotic in a new Tiger King drama series.