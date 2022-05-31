John DiMaggio didn’t end up getting a pay rise for ‘Futurama’ reboot

After agreeing to return as the voice of Bender for the Hulu Futurama reboot, John DiMaggio has revealed that he was never actually given the pay rise he asked for.

There’s been plenty of back and forth between John DiMaggio and the creators of Futurama about about the stars of the show receiving bigger pay cheques for a reboot of the series.

In the end, it all pretty much amounted to nothing, with the Bender voice actor revealing that he never actually received a pay rise.

Speaking to /Film, the actor explained, “People are like, ‘I’m so glad you got more money!’ I didn’t get more money.”

“But what I did get was a lot of respect, and a lot of head nods from people who are like, ‘Yo bro, I see you and thank you,'” he added.

So what does this mean for the reboot? Well, it doesn’t look like anything has changed on that front. As far as we can tell, DiMaggio will still return as Bender in the upcoming Hulu series.

But he did drop a juicy bit of goss during the interview, revealing that before he had agreed to return as the sassy Futurama robot, the creators were “planning on using guest stars, [and] they were going to replace Bender’s voice each episode”.

Safe to say we’re glad DiMaggio is back, because that sounds hard to get through.