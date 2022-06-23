Kate Bush gives rare interview on ‘Running Up That Hill’ resurgence

Kate Bush discusses the chart-topping resurgence of Running Up That Hill with BBC Radio: “I think it’s very special.”

Just yesterday, Kate Bush delivered a rare interview on BBC Radio 4. Chatting to Emma Barnett on the Woman’s Hour program, the pop icon expressed how she found the chart-topping rise of her 1985 hit, Running Up That Hill, to be “just extraordinary,” following its placement on Stranger Things, which is “such a great series.”

Bush said, “the thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

She also went on to add, “I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Currently, Running Up That Hill is experiencing its second week at #1 on the UK singles chart. Earlier this year in May, Spotify streams of the classic 80’s track spiked up a whopping 153 per cent thanks to its appearance in the debut episode of the latest Stranger Things season, which has broken Netflix records since its launch.

In Kate’s eyes, the most “wonderful” thing about the track’s resurgence, nearly 40 years since its birth, is that it’s reached “a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me.”

