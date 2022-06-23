en English
Kate Bush gives rare interview on ‘Running Up That Hill’ resurgence

by Amy Davidson

Kate Bush

Credit: Pete Still / Redferns

Kate Bush discusses the chart-topping resurgence of Running Up That Hill with BBC Radio: “I think it’s very special.”

Just yesterday, Kate Bush delivered a rare interview on BBC Radio 4. Chatting to Emma Barnett on the Woman’s Hour program, the pop icon expressed how she found the chart-topping rise of her 1985 hit, Running Up That Hill, to be “just extraordinary,” following its placement on Stranger Things, which is “such a great series.”

Bush said, “the thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

Credit: United Archives / Alamy

She also went on to add, “I thought that the track would get some attention. But I just never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. But it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad.”

Currently, Running Up That Hill is experiencing its second week at #1 on the UK singles chart. Earlier this year in May, Spotify streams of the classic 80’s track spiked up a whopping 153 per cent thanks to its appearance in the debut episode of the latest Stranger Things season, which has broken Netflix records since its launch.

kate bush
Credit: Kate Bush

In Kate’s eyes, the most “wonderful” thing about the track’s resurgence, nearly 40 years since its birth, is that it’s reached “a whole new audience who, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me.”

She concludes, “the thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

