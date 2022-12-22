The elusive Kate Bush has emerged with a powerful Christmas message

Kate Bush has shared a message about her “roller coaster” year and 2023 wishes: “I hope the war will end. I hope nurses will be appreciated.”

Kate Bush has emerged from the shadows with a poignant Christmas message, reflecting on what she calls a “crazy, roller coaster year.” Posting to her website, she calls for an end to the “horrific war in Ukraine, the famines, the droughts, the floods.”

Bush also touches on the heroic and imperative work done by nurses. The beloved UK artist initially thanked them and supported the call for a pay rise for NHS staff during her 2021 yuletide message, and now, she’s shared her hopes for their better treatment once more: “I hope that the nurses will be in a position where they are appreciated – they should be cherished.”

Reflecting on a more positive aspect of the year, Kate Bush discusses the post-Stranger Things resurgence of her music, particularly the virality of her 1985 hit, Running Up That Hill. She writes, “I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US.”

The songstress adds, “It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that! Again, thank you so much to everyone who supported the track and made it a hit.”

As 2022 nears its end, Kate Bush ponders the question of what next year may have in store: “I wonder where on earth we’ll all be at the end of next year?” she says. “Let’s all hope that next year will be better than this one. I keep thinking about hope and how it was the last to fly out of Pandora’s box. Sometimes it’s all that seems to glow in the dark times we find ourselves in right now.”

Bush concludes her Christmas message by imparting wishes of hope on the world through an Emily Dickinson quote: “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul. I’d like to think that this Christmas when joy is so hard to find, hope will perch in all our souls. Merry Christmas!” Read her full statement here.