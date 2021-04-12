Kid Cudi honours Kurt Cobain’s memory in SNL performance

Saturday Night Live had rapper, Kid Cudi as their musical guest for the evening. However, his usual attire was not on the agenda.

Kid Cudi’s two performances paid tribute to late Nirvana singer, Kurt Cobain, in light of the anniversary of his death on April 5.

In Cudi’s musical acts, the 37-year-old sported a floral white dress and a green cardigan – two “looks that were familiar during Cobain’s performance days“. Cudi performed Tequila Shots and Sad People, which both appear on his new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

In his first performance where he sang ‘Tequila Shots’, he wore a cardigan which resembled the same kind that Cobain wore “during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York concert“. Cudi honoured two memories during Tequila Shots, as underneath the cardigan was a T-shirt displaying a printed picture of late SNL cast member, Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997.

In his second act where he performed Sad People, the rapper wore the flower-print sundress, and “finished with a smile and a curtsy“.

According to NBC News, Cudi tweeted that the dress was created by luxury fashion label, Off-White and that Off-White CEO, Virgil Abloh made the dress for Cudi to pay tribute to Cobain through the statement piece.

“Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress, and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a f—– genius!! Love you man we did it!!!” Kid Cudi wrote.

It was known Cobain sometimes wore a dress during his Nirvana period, having been featured on the cover of a 1993 issue of The Face magazine wearing a dress while speaking “of his decision to wear them as a statement on sexism“.

Twitter indeed blew up, with viewers sharing their praise for the endearing SNL gig:

Kid Cudi pulling the ultimate Kurt Cobain tribute on #SNL on the week of this death. @KidCudi all about love and suicide prevention and awareness!!! pic.twitter.com/m4DOUC5eFF — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) April 11, 2021

If you’re out here hating on Kid Cudi because he was wearing a dress, grow up and understand that it’s not only an homage to Kurt Cobain but also him speaking loudly for everyone to be and love themselves for who they are. pic.twitter.com/H7i7NfYbM3 — ⚜️𝗞𝗜𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗗𝗜’𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗦𝗧⚜️ (@CudisHumologist) April 11, 2021