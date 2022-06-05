Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were not snubbed by royals

Despite rumours that Kim K and Pete Davidson were rejected by the Royal family, the couple confirmed they never even wanted to go to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Late last week reports circulated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had asked to attend the Queen’s Platinum Party at the palace but that the royals rejected Kim.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the U.K. often,” a source told The Daily Mail.

“Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.”

As it turns out, it’s all BS! Later that day, The Daily Mail deleted their original story and Page Six said the couple “didn’t even ask to go”.

Apparently, the pair were in London for a “secret project” that Pete is working on but the two were far too busy to attend the royal party.