Shakira and long-term partner Gerard Pique split after 11 years

Worldwide pop star Shakira and her partner of 11 years, football player Gerard Pique confirmed their recent separation.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” The former couple said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira met the football player in 2010 while she was promoting her FIFA World Cup anthem Wake Waka (This Time for Africa) and the two have been together ever since, sharing two children.

Rumours had recently been circulating that the couple had broken up due to Pique’s alleged infidelity.

While those rumours haven’t yet been confirmed, many have jumped online to shit-talk the Spanish defender as news that the apparently happy couple has split arose.

More to come.