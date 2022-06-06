Kim Kardashian says she would rather ‘eat poop every single day’ than look old

Kim Kardashian says she might be willing to eat literal shit if it had anti-aging effects, and can we just say: finally some delicious fkn food.

Kim Kardashian is back in the news yet again, after telling The New York Times that she would “eat poop every single day” if it would keep her looking young.

She’s really tapping into her “get off your ass and work” mentality with this one, explaining that going to extremes to look young is “not only a part of my job, it’s who I am”.

“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” Kardashian said. “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. “You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers — all of that is work.”

“I’ll try anything,” she went on to say. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Sandra Bullock has also turned a few heads for her methods of staying young, using the stem cells from the foreskins of circumcised children to keep her face looking fresh.

But like, can we really blame them? These extremities are the direct effect of the unrealistic beauty standards set for women in the entertainment industry.

The fact that someone feels like they have to eat literal shit or cover their face in foreskins so they don’t lose work while they age like a normal human being is the most extreme aspect of this news.