Kim Kardashian denies weird belly button photoshop accusations

Kim Kardashian has clapped back at maybe some of the weirdest photoshop accusations she’s ever received.

Kim Kardashian recently posted a few cute pics of herself that immediately caused fans and tabloids to question whether or not she photoshopped her own belly button out.

Kim K was seen bare-faced, repping her SKIMS underwear and a pair of trackies while stretching next to a pool.

Even though the underwear was quite obviously high waisted, the comment section blew up with questions like “Where is your bellybutton Kim?”.

Soon the hashtag #wheresKimsBellyButton took off and it was the newest mystery obsession of the internet.

Of course, Kim became aware of the accusations that she had photoshopped the image and told her fans they were being a little crazy.

“Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” Kimmy said via an Insta story.

Then, in the perfectly Kim Kardashian way, she turned it into an advertising opportunity, with the following Insta story saying: “Belly button insecurities? Well…why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

What a rollercoaster.