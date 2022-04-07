Kurt Cobain’s last few days are being turned into an opera

The London Opera House are producing an opera based on the final days of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The tragic lead-up to Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994 will soon take the form of an opera, in connection to the 2005 film Last Days which was based on the final days of the Nirvana singer.

The production will be performed under the same name as the film, which chronicled a young musician named Blake, who was inspired by Cobain.

The opera’s synopsis says that the production “plunges into the torment that created a modern myth,” as lead character “Blake” “is haunted by objects, visitors and memories distracting him from his true purpose – self-destruction”.

