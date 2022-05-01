Kylie Minogue is returning to ‘Neighbours’ for a ‘fairytale ending’

After 40 years on our TV screens (10 Peach still counts as TV, right?), Neighbours has been axed, with its final episode expected to air in August.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reportedly filmed scenes for the final episodes of Neighbours after the long-running soap opera was axed earlier in the year.

The series has been running for four decades since its beginnings in 1985, kicking off the careers of many iconic Australian actors including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Guy Pierce, Liam Hemsworth, and Delta Goodrem.

Two of the biggest stars in Neighbours history, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan are set to give the show a “fairytale” farewell, after reportedly filming scenes on Ramsey St last week.

The actors will be slipping back into their roles as Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson to finish off the series in the most nostalgic way possible.

Life-long fans are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that the curtains will be closing on Neighbours in less than a year, but as Nelly Furtado once said, “All Good Things (Come to an End)”.

The story line that Kylie Minogue and her on screen husband will be involved in hasn’t been confirmed, but given the ludicrousness of some Neighbours plots, it genuinely could be anything.