Leif Vollebekk lands in Australia for ‘Revelation’ tour — and you know it’s gonna be gorgeous

Canadian heart-melter Leif Vollebekk brings his soul-stirring Revelation tour to Australia this May

Leif Vollebekk, the Montreal-based singer-songwriter with a knack for making you cry in public (in a good way), is mere days out from landing in Australia for a run of headline shows this May.

The ‘Revelation’ tour kicks off in Perth at The Rechabite on Tuesday 6 May, before hitting Sydney’s Metro Theatre (8 May), Brisbane’s Crowbar (10 May), and wrapping up at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne on Sunday 11 May.

The tour follows his stunning 2023 album Revelation, a record that somehow feels like both a long exhale and a quiet cosmic crisis.

It’s packed with those classic Leif elements — raw one-take vocals, poetic lyrics, and that earthy, cinematic sound that feels like it should be playing as you stare out a train window in slow motion.

Leif played seven instruments on the album (because of course he did), and brought in a pretty wild guest list too — including legendary drummer Jim Keltner, steel guitar icon Cindy Cashdollar, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and vocals from Angie McMahon and Anaïs Mitchell. It’s the kind of lineup that makes musos drool a little bit.

If you haven’t heard it yet, Revelation is a slow-burner full of beauty and existential dread — water, stars, mortality, all that good stuff. And just to twist the emotional knife a little deeper, Leif and Angie McMahon recently teamed up on a stunning cover of The Eagles’ Take It to the Limit. Safe to say, it’s one for the repeat button.

Grab a ticket here, and prepare to be gently wrecked.