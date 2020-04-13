Liam Gallagher announces massive free concert for NHS workers

Liam Gallagher has opened his heart of stone. The former Oasis frontman is planning to perform a free concert for the UK’s National Health Service later this year.

With many health workers putting their own lives at risk during this crisis, Liam Gallagher has been vocal of his support for the NHS.

In an act of solidarity, Liam Gallagher has announced a massive free concert in London later this year in support of NHS workers.

In a very un-Gallagher-like Tweet, Liam said, “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

The free concert will be held at London’s 20,000 capacity O2 Arena and is set to feature a number of special guests. Following recent Tweets from both Liam and original guitarist Bonehead regarding a potential Oasis reunion, a ticket to this free concert may include the first Oasis gig in over a decade, who knows.

We can only hope that a crisis of this magnitude could possibly bring the quibbling brothers back together. Only staff and contract staff who work at NHS hospitals in the UK will be eligible to apply for tickets, which will be available from this Wednesday, April 15th at 9 am. Head here for more information.

Check out Liam’s post below.