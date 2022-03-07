Aussie singer and rapper Lil Bo Weep passed away at age 24

Lil Bo Weep fans were devastated to find out the Youtube celebrity lost her life on March 5.

Born Winona Brooks, Lil Bo Weep’s death was confirmed by her father through a post on Facebook.

Though the tragic cause of death has not officially been revealed, her father Matthew Schofield said she had “fought hard against her demons”.

This is so sad man rip lil bo weep u were so kind 2 me. sending sm love =( — marciellllll (@93feetofsmoke) March 6, 2022

“Beautiful Winona Lisa Green 02/01/2000 to 05/03/2022.” Schofield wrote.

“This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter’s life against depression, trauma, PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken.

“She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her.

“As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero , my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back.

“A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this.

“ALWAYS IN MY HEART . I LOVE MY WINNIE. Lil Bo Weep.”

rip lil bo weep i can’t believe this is true. honored to capture this beautiful picture in 2020 💔 pic.twitter.com/v4eZbRAN6C — dez (@c0wspice) March 6, 2022

