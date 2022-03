As more threats of rising floodwaters rolled in, thousands of people in Sydney’s western suburbs fled their homes.

The SES issued evacuation orders for parts of East Hills, Chipping Norton, Georges Hall, Holsworthy, Lansvale, Milperra, Moorebank, Warwick Farm, Pleasure Point, Picnic Point, Croki, and Camden.

NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns warned that flooding is likely to worsen today and tomorrow as the heavy rain continues.