Lil Uzi Vert forked out $24 million to implant a pink diamond onto his head

There are some things in this world that deserve to be cancelled. This is one of them, by a long shot.

Self-expression is the cornerstone of art. It is what drives our society forward and enriches our culture. But, even I have a limit and Lil Uzi Vert just crossed it.

The rapper announced overnight that he paid a whopping $24 million to embed a pink diamond onto his forehead. No-one knows why, but the memes are certainly tasty.

According to Page Six, the rapper had been saving up for the 10 to 11 karat diamond since 2017. Last night, his day of days finally arrived. Designed by Elliot Eliantte, the pink diamond was carefully embedded onto his forehead and insured just for good measure. Wouldn’t want to go losing that now, would he?

Taking to social media, Lil Uzi boasted of his recent body modification and was eager to answer his fans’ many questions. When asked why he wouldn’t just wear the stone as jewellery, the rapper replied: “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance.”

As cursed as this situation is, at least it has delivered us with the spiciest memes since Bernie’s inauguration mittens.

Enjoy:

Lil Uzi over here reminding me of when I was younger and used to put these things on my forehead #90s #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/Ps6HLbCTV9 — Justin Fish (@JustinWFish) February 3, 2021

Dude really went from Lil Uzi Vert to Lil Uzi Vision — Junono23 (@Junohuncho) February 3, 2021

thinking about Lil Uzi forehead like pic.twitter.com/wAZEhH3mcr — dave is dead (@dave_isdead) February 3, 2021