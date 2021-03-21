LISTEN: Azure Ryder – ‘Dreams’ (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Azure Ryder returns with Dreams: a song so euphoric and gentle it takes you to a whole other world of beauty.

Azure Ryder‘s Dreams is a four-minute wave that softly transports you to a dreamscape-type utopia through the use of gentle pianos, synthesizers, and of course, Ryder’s gorgeous vocals.

Throughout the track, Ryder finds new ways to introduce more levels to the dream, touching harmonies and spacey electric guitar keeps you floating all the way to the end.

Ryder is fresh off the back of five singles that were released over the course of 2020 and that beautiful Like A Version she performed in September last year.

Listen below to Dreams by Azure Ryder: