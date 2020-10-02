LISTEN: Human Movement – ‘Waiting’

New MusicLISTEN: Human Movement – ‘Waiting’ by HappyOctober 2, 2020 New Music Copied to clipboard by HappyOctober 2, 2020 Copied to clipboardNew MusicHuman Movement have released yet another cut from their yet-to-be-named album, a tune called Waiting. Echoing Bicep or Roy of the Ravers, the track places euphoric stabs against mellow chords for an altogether transcendental flavour.<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>