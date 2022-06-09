LISTEN: King Princess shares ‘Cursed’ and ‘Too Bad’ from next album

King Princess has delivered two powerful, heart-igniting singles, lifted from their upcoming second album, Hold On Baby.

Pop sensation King Princess has blessed our ears with two spellbinding and heartbreakingly-honest singles, Cursed and Too Bad. Both tracks are lifted from their forthcoming record, Hold On Baby, which is set for release on July 29.

Cursed carries the energy of a classic, beat-driven, pop-rock hit. King’s raw, passionate vocals tug at your heartstrings as they cry out, “I miss you more, the more I grow.”

In Too Bad, King flawlessly blends elements of electronic, pop, and alt-rock music to create a bold, energetic and fiercely-evocative heartbreak anthem.

Stream Cursed and Too Bad below.