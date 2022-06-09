Tamino announces second album, shares entrancing new single ‘Fascination’

Since his debut album Amir in 2018, Tamino has been treating the world to his reimagining of European and Arabic folk.

Belgian-Egyptian songwriter Tamino has given fans everything to be excited about, unveiling the first details surrounding his sophomore record Sahar, set for release on the 23rd of September.

As a condiment to the album announcement, he’s also served up the entrancing new single, Fascination. Capturing stunning melodies with DeMarco-esque guitar twang, the new track is one of his strongest to date.

Tamino is adept at playing a multitude of instruments, including piano and guitar, but for Sahar, he also learned to play the oud, an Arabic lute, with the help of a Syrian refugee living in his hometown, Antwerp.

Take a listen to the new single below.

On top of the exciting news surrounding the record, Tamino is gearing up to embark on a tour across Europe and the United States, playing 24 shows between June and December.

For our overseas readers, if you haven’t bought tickets already, you can grab some from Tamino’s website. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tour Dates

14th June – Café de la Danse, Paris

20th June – The ICA, London

26th June – Salon Gezgin, Sisli

19th August – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt

16th September – XPoNential Music Festival, Camden NJ

19th September – The Sinclair, Boston MA

20th September – Club Soda, Montreal QC

21st September – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto ON

24th September – Lincoln Hall, Chicago IL

25th September – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN

28th September –Neumos, Seattle WA

29th September –Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR

2nd October –The Independent, San Francisco CA

4th October –The Regent Theater, Los Angeles LA

5th October –Rebel Lounge, Phoenix AZ

7th Oct –10th Oct –Austin City Limits Music Festival, Ausin TX

9th October –Terminal West, Atlanta GA

11th October –Black Cat, Washington DC

12th October –Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY

21st November –Le Trianon, Paris

24th November –Koko, London

29th November –Gloria Theatre, Cologne

30th November –Metropol, Berlin

2nd December –Paradiso, Amsterdam