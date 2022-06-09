Tamino announces second album, shares entrancing new single ‘Fascination’

Since his debut album Amir in 2018, Tamino has been treating the world to his reimagining of European and Arabic folk.
Belgian-Egyptian songwriter Tamino has given fans everything to be excited about, unveiling the first details surrounding his sophomore record Sahar, set for release on the 23rd of September.
As a condiment to the album announcement, he’s also served up the entrancing new single, Fascination. Capturing stunning melodies with DeMarco-esque guitar twang, the new track is one of his strongest to date.
Tamino is adept at playing a multitude of instruments, including piano and guitar, but for Sahar, he also learned to play the oud, an Arabic lute, with the help of a Syrian refugee living in his hometown, Antwerp.
Take a listen to the new single below.
On top of the exciting news surrounding the record, Tamino is gearing up to embark on a tour across Europe and the United States, playing 24 shows between June and December.
For our overseas readers, if you haven’t bought tickets already, you can grab some from Tamino’s website. Check out the full list of dates below.
Tour Dates
14th June – Café de la Danse, Paris
20th June – The ICA, London
26th June – Salon Gezgin, Sisli
19th August – Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt
16th September – XPoNential Music Festival, Camden NJ
19th September – The Sinclair, Boston MA
20th September – Club Soda, Montreal QC
21st September – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto ON
24th September – Lincoln Hall, Chicago IL
25th September – Fine Line, Minneapolis MN
28th September –Neumos, Seattle WA
29th September –Doug Fir Lounge, Portland OR
2nd October –The Independent, San Francisco CA
4th October –The Regent Theater, Los Angeles LA
5th October –Rebel Lounge, Phoenix AZ
7th Oct –10th Oct –Austin City Limits Music Festival, Ausin TX
9th October –Terminal West, Atlanta GA
11th October –Black Cat, Washington DC
12th October –Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY
21st November –Le Trianon, Paris
24th November –Koko, London
29th November –Gloria Theatre, Cologne
30th November –Metropol, Berlin
2nd December –Paradiso, Amsterdam