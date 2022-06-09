WATCH: Fan joins The Killers on stage during Falkirk show

Kyle Grieve, a 28-year-old drummer and fan, was asked to join The Killers on stage during their Falkirk show on Tuesday night.

Earlier this week in Falkirk, Scotland, The Killers gave a local fan the opportunity of his dreams – to join them on stage and play For Reasons Unknown on Ronnie Vanucci’s drum kit. 28-year-old Kyle Grieve, who plays drums for an Edinburgh band, attended both their Monday and Tuesday shows in Falkirk.

On the first night, he carried a poster requesting to play with the band. Frontman Brandon Flowers noticed the sign and said, “if you want to play on this stage, you have to mean business.” On the second night, Kyle came back with a poster that plainly stated, “tonight I mean business.” Flowers responded to the sign by saying, “Let him come up.” Watch Kyle’s performance below: