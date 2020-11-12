LISTEN: Run The Jewels – ‘No Save Point’ (From ‘Cyberpunk 2077’)

Following the release of RTJ4 earlier this year, Run The Jewels has dropped a new single for the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. No Save Point is yet another banger from the hip hop duo, but this time with a Night City edge to it.

As El-P said, “Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on”. As better said by Killer Mike, “We wanna provide you with the soundtrack to fucking shit up”. Besides Run The Jewels, the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack will feature the likes of Grimes, A$AP Rocky, and Refused.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out December 10th.