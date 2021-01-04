Man legally changes his name to Celine Dion after one too many drinks on Christmas Eve

We’ve all done things we regret after a big night out, but 30-year-old Thomas Dodds took it to another level over the Christmas break.

The Staffordshire local took his love for Canadian pop star Celine Dion a little too far while watching her televised concert on Christmas Eve.

After many glasses of wine, Dodds made the life-changing decision, forking up £89 ($158 AUD) to officially changed his name to Celine Dion.

Dodds, or Dion now, swears to The New York Post that he has no recollection of the name change. It wasn’t until days later when the documentation was delivered that he realised what had happened.

“Initially, I had to sit down as I couldn’t believe it — so I then checked my bank which confirmed it all,” the superfan told press. “Once it sunk in, I signed it straight away as I bloody love her!”

What gets me about this is that you also got TWO witnesses to sign it so it’s all official. — Jenna O’Carroll (@Purple_monkfish) January 1, 2021

Dion shared the news on social media, embracing the wave of attention from Celine Dion fans and the paparazzi who had camped outside his home.

“It was only a few week[s] back I hired an Elsa [from ‘Frozen’] tribute to perform on my driveway for me when I was drunk because I was bored!” the certified loose-unit went on to tell The New York Post.

The newly-found name has even given Dion hopes that he will get to meet his namesake in the future. Given the track record of this guy, I wouldn’t be surprised if Mr Celine Dion’s next drunken night would end with a purchase of a Titanic replica.

Kids, don’t drink and change your name.