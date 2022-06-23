Man who allegedly shot rapper Lil Tjay was arrested

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot multiple times and another man was wounded during an attempted armed robbery in New Jersey.

Police have arrested 3 men in relation to the incident, one of which they say shot Lil Tjay.

According to police, gunfire erupted at a Chipotle restaurant in Edgewater around midnight. Police found the rapper with over 17 million monthly listens with multiple gunshot wounds. Tjay, 21, was rushed to hospital.

A press release from Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says a man named Mohamed Konate attempted to commit an armed robbery against Lil Tjay and two other men who were with the rapper.

Authorities said that Konate shot Tjay multiple times and one of the rapper’s friends, Antoine Boyd once.

Konate has since been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder.

The two men with Tjay were also charged for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

TMZ reported that Tjay is out of surgery and doing better but that he’s not completely out of the woods yet.