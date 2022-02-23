Mark Lanegan of Queens of the Stone Age has died, aged 57

Posts from Mark Lanegan’s official social media accounts have revealed that the Queens of the Stone Age member has died, aged 57.

Screaming Trees vocalist and Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died in his Ireland home overnight, with his cause of death unknown.

Lanegan will be remembered as a leading member of Seattle’s groundbreaking grunge scene from his 16-year stint as the lead vocalist of the Screaming Trees.

The 57-year-old also had a prominent role in the rock band Queens of the Stone Age, performing both lead and backing vocals for the group between 2000 and 2014.

Lanegan fronted various popular tracks by the Californian group, including Song for the Dead, Hangin’ Tree, and Song for the Dead. He also lended backing vocals to his former Screaming Trees bandmate, Josh Homme, on countless others.

Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) February 22, 2022

When asked about his time as a Queens of the Stone Age member, Lanegan told Live Daily, “My relationship with these guys is one of the most satisfying that I’ve had… It’s great to play with, essentially, my best friends.”

During his prolific career, Lanegan has also penned five books, his most recent of which was released in December last year.

His final book, titled Devil in a Coma, is a recount of the musicians’ near-death experience with the COVID-19 virus, resulting in a six-month stint in hospital.

Lanegan’s career and personal character has earned respect from some of the biggest names in music, and his continuos influence on grunge and rock cannot be understated. Rest in peace, Mark.

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022