Mark Lanegan of Queens of the Stone Age has died, aged 57

by Lochie Schuster

Mark Lanegan

Credit: David Levene/Guardian/eyevine/Redux file

by Lochie Schuster

Posts from Mark Lanegan’s official social media accounts have revealed that the Queens of the Stone Age member has died, aged 57.

Screaming Trees vocalist and Queens of the Stone Age member Mark Lanegan has died in his Ireland home overnight, with his cause of death unknown.

Lanegan will be remembered as a leading member of Seattle’s groundbreaking grunge scene from his 16-year stint as the lead vocalist of the Screaming Trees.

Lanegan performing with the Screaming Trees in 1996 | Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The 57-year-old also had a prominent role in the rock band Queens of the Stone Age, performing both lead and backing vocals for the group between 2000 and 2014.

Lanegan fronted various popular tracks by the Californian group, including Song for the Dead, Hangin’ Tree, and Song for the Dead. He also lended backing vocals to his former Screaming Trees bandmate, Josh Homme, on countless others.

When asked about his time as a Queens of the Stone Age member, Lanegan told Live Daily, “My relationship with these guys is one of the most satisfying that I’ve had… It’s great to play with, essentially, my best friends.”

During his prolific career, Lanegan has also penned five books, his most recent of which was released in December last year.

His final book, titled Devil in a Coma, is a recount of the musicians’ near-death experience with the COVID-19 virus, resulting in a six-month stint in hospital.

Lanegan’s career and personal character has earned respect from some of the biggest names in music, and his continuos influence on grunge and rock cannot be understated. Rest in peace, Mark.

