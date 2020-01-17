Mary’s Loves The Bush: a bushfire appeal with a lineup like no other

Heads up, here’s another awesome event supporting the Bushfire Appeal and this one looks almost too good to be true.

On Monday 27th of January, Mary’s have vowed to donate 100 percent of ticket and food/beverage sales directly to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. Tickets sit at a $40 minimum, but punters are strongly encouraged to dig a little deeper and contribute whatever extra coin they can afford to the cause.

Joining the frontlines of the battle against Australia’s historic bushfire crisis is Mary’s Group. Cop this outrageously solid lineup for Mary’s Loves The Bush at the Lansdowne.

Every artist is donating their time and performance to this great cause which every right-minded live music lover should absolutely get around.

Beer sponsors and friends of Mary’s, Young Henrys, Grifter and Philter Brewing, will also be making generous supply donations in order to maximise sales on the day. That’s right, there’ll be HEAPS to go around.

Mary’s Group Co-Founder Jake Smyth has summed it up perfectly:

“It’s no secret that our country is hurting at this moment. And it can be easy to feel helpless – to feel like the problem is too fucking big to make an impact. Those feelings began to slip away when these bands and artists starting reaching out to say “What can we do to help”. This event, and those like it, are a celebration of the very best of humanity – of people separated by fire and disaster, standing shoulder to shoulder saying “we are with you”. Come stand with us and send a message to our Bush – We Love You.”

Lineup

100

AHLIA WILLIAMS

ANDY GOLLEDGE

ARSE

THE BABY BEEF & FRIENDS VARIETY SHOW

BLAND

CAITLIN HARNETT & THE PONY BOYS

CLEWS

COFFIN

CROCODYLUS

DONNY BENÉT AND THE DONNY BENÉT SHOW BAND

GEORGIA JUNE

HARD ONS

I KNOW LEOPARD

JOHNNY HUNTER

LEROY FRANCIS

LORELEI

THE MELODRONES

NICK NUISANCE & THE DELINQUENTS

PLANET

POOLROOM

PRUDENCE

SUNSCREEN

Mon 27 Jan – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets are available here. Get around the Facebook event for more info.