Millar Jukes pulls together the tracks that inspired his golden-soul album

Coming from the release of his 11-track self titled album, Millar Jukes reflects on the artists that inspired his soothing sound.

Melbourne based singer-songwriter, Millar Jukes, shares the speckles of stain glass inspired the bluesy/soul album.

From Hozier, to The Growlers, Jukes dips his hands in the swirling pool of songwriting masters, and after listening to his work, we can’t help but place him in that calibre too.

Howling at Nothing – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

Huge fan of this band! His raspy vocals and the swing of the song just makes me happy and singalong! The twang of the guitar and those harmonies maaaan! This is classic old school Americana done perfectly.

Find My Way Back Home – Monophonics

The vocals on this track are so emotive and soulful. Their album Sound of Sinning is such a great album and one I listen to all the time. This tune has so many great instruments but the hook just hits me!

Arabella – Arctic Monkeys

I regard Alex Turner is one of the best songwriters of my generation. His storytelling is incredible. AM is up there with one of my favourite albums of all time. The subtle guitar and driving bass and drums in the verse makes this song so cool and sexy! Then it just smacks ya in the face for the chorus! The line “the horizon tries but it’s just not as kind on the eye” is a class line!

Mercy – Jacob Banks

I loved the drums and organ in this tune. It’s got so much groove. Jacob Banks has that grit in his voice that pulls you in and you start grooving along. I saw him at the Corner Hotel in Richmond a couple of years ago and he was insane!

Everything – Samm Henshaw

The bass in this tune is disgustingly delicious with the groove swings from side to side like it’s in a park on Saturday morning. I tried to capture the essence of Samm Henshaw in the groove of the album.

No Other Way – Paolo Nutini

One of my musical heroes! Love that he’s from Glasgow too! I’ve been listening to Nutini since I was 19. When I heard his music for the first time I knew I wanted to play music. His song structure and melodies are so unique. He follows his heart and it just works!

Smooth Sailin’– Leon Bridges

This throwback to old school jazz swing is awesome. The feel of the horns and twangy guitar is something that we wanted to bring to the forefront of my music. Roots is a massive influence for me.

Three More Days – Ray LaMontagne

Ray LaMontagne is the reason I became a musician. The way the vocals flow through this track is effortless. Again it’s all about groove…That groove be phat.

A World So Full of Love – Shakey Graves

This is just simple and beautiful. I love the how all the instruments complement each other so well. I feel like I’m in an old timey saloon just sinking whisky and playing cards. I wanted to have at least one song like this on the album.

Night Ride – The Growlers

The Growlers‘ melodies and vocal style is a huge influence on the album. Night Ride is one of my all time favourites.

Foreigner’s God – Hozier

The driving drums and the lyrics are just sooo gooood! Hozier is one of my artists. He sings with so much emotion yet has so much control over his voice. Call My Name encapsulates everything I admire about Hozier.

Dive into these swirl of soulful influences with Millar Jukes’ self titled album below: