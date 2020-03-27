Millions of people in the UK have taken to their doorsteps to clap for healthcare workers

Last night, millions of people across the UK stood at their front doors, balconies, and windows, and clapped for the NHS and those working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an incredible display of appreciation, the applause could be heard across numerous cities.

The campaign, named Clap For Our Carers, took place at 8 pm last night and was a symbol of appreciation for NHS staff, pharmacists, care workers, and supermarket staff for their efforts during the unprecedented pandemic.

A series of videos posted to social media capture the event, and the hashtags #clapforourcarers and #thankyouNHS were trending for hours afterwards. One video captured clapping coming from Buckingham Palace, whilst another showed Opposition Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, walking down the street encouraging the applause.

Elsewhere, buildings, bridges, and monuments were lit up with blue lights in acknowledgement of the NHS, including London’s Shard, Manchester Central, amd Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena.

The woman behind the campaign, Annemarie Plas, said that she was inspired by similar events happening in her home country of The Netherlands, as well as other countries around the world.

Speaking to the BBC, she described: “Rather spontaneously I posted it on my social channels, on Whatsapp, and before we knew it, it got spread throughout the nation.”

A breathtaking and emotional display of gratitude, it captured just how powerful a simple gesture can be in the hands of millions. See for yourself below.

Hearing an entire city clap for the NHS from my window was really something quite special 👏#clapforourcarers pic.twitter.com/tCGbZsTUbQ — Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) March 26, 2020

Mr Jeremy Corbyn — the man who would have properly funded our NHS and supplied the NHS workers on the frontline with tests and the right PPE.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHSpic.twitter.com/pkRwCNvZ9h — JD Black #UTFC (@_JD_Black) March 26, 2020

The very emotional moment we heard clapping and cheering from our headquarters in Waterloo. Thank you all! 💚#clapfornhs #clapforourcarers #NHSHeroes pic.twitter.com/4yLNz4kLaO — London Ambulance Service #StayHomeSaveLives (@Ldn_Ambulance) March 26, 2020

My girlfriend works in the ICU at Charing Cross – she didn’t think there would be any clapping – she was wrong #clapforNHS @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/mQMSHk6MST — Ashley Moorman (@AshleyMoorman) March 26, 2020