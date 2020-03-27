A Prince tribute concert featuring Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, and more will be airing soon

Prince fans, start counting the days! A tribute concert for the late musician will be airing soon featuring Beck, Foo Fighters, Usher, and more. The show was in honour of the four year anniversary of Prince’s untimely death.

The concert was filmed following this year’s Grammy Awards and will be aired on US TV on the 21st of April.

The artists covered some of Prince’s most famous hits, with Foo Fighters shredding Pop Life and Beck taking on Raspberry Beret. Some of the other musicians involved include John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Mavis Staples, and St. Vincent, whilst a few of Prince’s past collaborators from The Revolution were also involved as part of the backing band.

The concert was directed by Prince’s past collaborator, Sheila E, whilst actress Maya Rudolph hosted the night. FKA twigs also made an appearance during the show as a dancer.

Kevin EG Perry from NME, who was present at the concert, described it as “a reminder that there’ll never be anyone else quite like Prince.”

The entire gig will be available for our watching and listening pleasure in less than a month via US TV.