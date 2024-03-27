Mittere announces upcoming album, shares new single ‘Stellar Drive’

Ambient composer Mittere returns with the stirring and dramatic ‘ Stellar Drive’ , the first taste of his forthcoming album ‘ Variations On A Theme Vol. 1′ .

Mittere has today (March 28) shared ‘Stellar Drive’, the lead single lifted from his just-announced upcoming album, ‘Variations On A Theme Vol. 1′.

The single sees the prolific ambient composer and producer expand upon the rich sonic worlds he built on his 2023 debut album Boy, with the addition of a more refined, dramatic and post rock landing pad.

“I wanted to create a slow build of a song off the back of a simple repetition I came up with,” Mittere — known offstage as Dan Frizza — explained in a press statement.

“I loved the idea of the song creating more drama with each repetition — a simple concept with what I hope is a much larger result.”

‘Stellar Drive’ is the first taste of Mittere’s imminent album, Variations On A Theme Vol. 1, which is set for release on April 26.

The six-track follow-up to Boy is said to further enrich that album’s cinematic soundscape, with all the lush ambience and meditative, transcendental tones Mittere is known for.

“The concept of this album kind of started with the idea to create more atmospheric bodies of work,” Mittere said.

Speaking of ‘Boy’ in a 2023 review, Happy Mag wrote that Mittere “effortlessly weaves a rich tapestry of soundscapes that tug at the heartstrings and stir the soul.” Mittere made his debut with Fool, which arrived in 2020.

Listen to Mittere’s new single ‘Stellar Drive’ below, and keep an eye out for the arrival of ‘Variations On A Theme Vol. 1′ on April 26.