Moog Sound Studio: everything you need to begin your analog journey

The Moog Sound Studio provides an accessible entrée to the world of analog synthesis, shipping with a host of educational tools and gear.

Analog synthesis can be a little intimidating at first. Moog — a company of analog purists — is uniquely placed to guide newcomers on this open-ended and experimental adventure. To make this happen, they’ve introduced the Moog Sound Studio.

Each Moog Sound Studio has the potential to link three modern classics from the Moog stable: the Mother-32, the DFAM (Drummer from Another Mother) and the Subharmonicon.

The Mother-32 is a semi-modular analog synthesizer with a step sequencer and a 32-point modular patch bay to connect multiple control and sound sources. It was released in October 2015 as Moog’s debut Eurorack synth.

DFAM is a percussive synthesizer including a white noise generator, two-wide range analog oscillators, and the iconic Moog ladder filter. The Subharmonicon is a semi-modular polyrhythmic analog synthesizer that uses a six-tone sound engine and multi-layered clock generator to create subharmonics and polyrhythms.

Connecting these constituent instruments is a Moog audio mixer, power distribution hub, two-tier rack mount kit, and patch cables, patch cable organiser. To put it all together, there’s even a screwdriver!

To accompany the hands-on elements of the Moog Sound Studio, there is a seven-track EP titled Explorations in Analog Synthesis that explores the possibilities of the pack. There are also gorgeous illustrations to guide you down the analog rabbit hole.

