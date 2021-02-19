New single ‘Born a Loser’ from Myd is a distinctive, trippy disco anthem

French musician Myd has dropped the title track Born a Loser from his upcoming album, so prepare for a funky good time.

If you haven’t heard of Myd, you’ve likely heard his musical work. The French DJ, musician, and producer has been in the game for over 10 years, producing and remixing for global superstars such as Kanye West and Dua Lipa. Myd’s previous single Moving Men also featured loveable indie prince Mac Demarco.

With its fantastically weird music video and distinctive production qualities, Born a Loser had us ecstatic from the get-go. So, let’s unpack this incredible release as well as Myd’s forthcoming album of the same name.

Myd, seen donning his silver and gold chain, as well as a crisp white cap, is an eccentric force well on his way to indie stardom. His upcoming album Born a Loser was crafted by the artist entirely alone, so it’s sure to be a delightfully strange and unfiltered glimpse into the mind of Myd.

“I’m finishing this album really confident”, he stated. “This way is my way, and I’m really happy about it”

The track begins with a sample of Derrick Harriott’s vocals from classic 1967 reggae record The Loser, creating a hypnotic loop. Then, the pitch-bending synth pads and drums kick in, turning the track into fully-blazed disco fuel.

You’ll start vibing the fuck out, only for Myd to fade out the track midway through – an idiosyncratic (and genius) production choice – like leaving the dance floor to nail some lines in the bathroom. Then the track fades in and you’re back in the action, stronger than ever.

The Born a Loser music video is the ideal visual counterpart to the hazy listening experience. Quipping colourful, pop art-inspired mixed media, the video showcases Myd being chased around in his apartment by a doppelgänger. There’s not a dull moment, we promise.

When asked about the track, Myd stated, “The song is an anthem dedicated to all the people who think they are losers. This feeling should give them the strength they need to go and achieve great things.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Born a Loser is out April 30 via Ed Banger Records / Because Music / Caroline Australia. Pre-save or pre-order your copy here.