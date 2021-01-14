WATCH: Nandi Bushell – ‘Immigrant Song’ (Led Zeppelin cover)

10-year-old Nandi Bushell absolutely went for it in on her cover of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, celebrating Jimmy Page’s 77th birthday.

Armed to the teeth with guitars, drums, and a loop station, the Nandi Bushell smashed out a cover of Led Zeppelin‘s hit, and my word does she cover it.

In celebration of the legendary Jimmy Page‘s 77th birthday, Bushell uploaded the rendition and covered all bases. First, that iconic drumbeat, that bassline, and Page’s very memorable guitar riff.

In the lovely description of the video, Bushell praised the many who influenced this rendition whilst also shouting out to iconic rock movie School of Rock for first bring the song to her attention.

“The first time I heard the immigrant song by Led Zeppelin was in the movie School Of Rock when Jack Black was driving the van, turns around and screams ‘ahh-aah’,” Bushell wrote in the description. “Best movie ever!

“I have loved dropping the LED ever since! John Bonham and his son Jason Bonham are both incredible drummers. Led Zeppelin are so so so good! Hope you guys love my loop I made for you. Happy Birthday Jimmy Page.”

Watch Nandi smash her rendition of Immigrant Song below: