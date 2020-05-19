New Grateful Dead limited edition boxset to feature 8 albums, essays, and more

A new Grateful Dead box that includes eight classic albums is getting a limited release by Vinyl Me, Please (VMP). Spanning across fourteen vinyl records, the VMP Anthology: The Story of the Grateful Dead series is equally divided into four studio and four live albums.

The band became the heart of the hippy movement of the ’60s and ’70s, and now almost fifty years later, the Dead’s most prolific work has been cut direct-to-analog from the original recordings. The collector’s item will be pressed exclusively and limited to 7,500 copies.

A new Grateful Dead limited-edition box set is coming to vinyl, with liner notes from members of My Morning Jacket, The National, Animal Collective and more.

The Grateful Dead were known for their drawn-out live performances and improvised on-stage jamming while also being some of the early pioneers of the recreational use of LSD. Their back-catalogue of work is so immense and dense, it’s hard to know where to start with The Dead.

“We have heard that so many music fans have a curiosity and desire to explore the Grateful Dead, but they are overwhelmed by the depth and the grandeur that comes with their studio catalog, live recordings and the lore surrounding the culture they founded,” said Cameron Schaefer, Chief Brand Officer, VMP.

“VMP is here to take these music fans on a deep journey through the Dead and to frame the breadth of the band’s iconic career for today’s music lover.”

The specifically-picked albums included in the box set are Workingman’s Dead (1970), American Beauty (1970), Live / Dead (Fillmore West 1969), Europe ’72 Vol. 1 (1972), Wake of the Flood (1973), Terrapin Station (1977), Reckonining (1981), and Without a Nest (1989-90). Each album is pressed on thick 180-gram coloured vinyl and includes a 12×12″ booklet which features rare archival material and photos from the time. The lacquers were all cut by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in Hollywood, CA.

Influencing an immeasurable amount of musicians and artists over the years, the limited-edition Grateful Dead collector’s item also features linear notes from a range of contemporary artists who describe the impact the band had on their own art and lives.

The long list includes essays by Jim James from My Morning Jacket, Avery Tare of Animal Collective, Margo Price, Scott Devendorf from The National, MC Taylor from Hiss Golden Messenger, John Darnielle from The Mountain Goats and Jenny Conlee of The Decemberists.

“The Dead created a blueprint for how all types of sound could coexist harmoniously. Being true misfits themselves, the Grateful Dead offered a place for outsiders to gather, welcoming all comers that lived by a code that, simplified to its purest essence, seemed to translate to something like: Be real.” MC Taylor (from Hiss Golden Messenger)

Being the sixth VMP Grateful Dead release, the physical box set comes paired with a digital podcast series which takes listeners back through an in-depth analysis of the band’s journey and influence on cultural expression. The box set is a must for any die-hard Dead fan. The first 3000 orders will receive a psychedelic Tetzoscope slipmat by artist Drew Tetz. It’s limited to only 7500 copies so be sure to put your order in quick!

Jerry Garcia once made the analogy: “Making a record is like building a ship in a bottle. Playing live music is like being in a rowboat in the ocean.”

