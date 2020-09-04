Nick Cave is releasing ‘Idiot Prayer’ in cinemas and as a live album

Nick Cave’s career-spanning solo performance Idiot Prayer will be hitting cinemas and Spotify in November. Cave today dropped the live version of Gallon Ship, our first taste of the performance.

Nick Cave is set to release his recent live-stream performance Idiot Prayer as a concert film and live album this November.

Cave fans were brimming with excitement in July with the announcement of a one-off live stream from the singer-songwriter titled Idiot Prayer. The event, promoted as a career-spanning solo performance, was filmed at London venue Alexander Place and available for one night only on July 23.

The performance will, however, soon be available in the form of a live album available on vinyl, CD, and digital on November 20, and it will also be showing in cinemas from November 5.

Alongside the live stream’s 90 minute journey through Nick Cave’s back catalogue, including songs from The Boatman’s Call, Grinderman, Tender Prey, and Ghosteen, the theatrical cut of the performance is set to include four new songs not seen in the original stream.

i wanna know what the four unreleased performances on idiot prayer are gonna be 👀👀👀👀👀👀 — jenny (@jp_on_rye) September 3, 2020

Accompanying the announcement was the release of our first taste of the concert film, a heart-wrenching live rendition of Ghosteen track, Galleon Ship.

Filmed by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan, who has previously worked on Oscar-nominated films The Favourite and Marriage Story, Idiot Prayer received rave reviews upon its streamed release in July.

Speaking on the release of the film, Cave said, “It is a prayer into the void – alone at Alexandra Palace – a souvenir from a strange and precarious moment in history.”

Tickets for the screening will go on sale on September 10, and pre-orders for the album are available now at Nick Cave’s website.

Check out the trailer for the concert film below.