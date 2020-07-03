Nick Cave to stream once-off career-spanning solo performance this month

On July 23, Nick Cave is inviting you to a one-time-only airing of his new solo performance, Idiot Prayer. The performance will be streamed as a live experience, meaning viewers cannot pause or rewind the concert, and it won’t be available online following the live stream.

Die-hard Nick Cave fans should be excited, as the stream will feature a career-spanning performance from the singer. Tracks rarely performed live from early Bad Seeds and Grinderman albums, through to songs from his harrowing 2019 release Ghosteen, will all be adapted to the piano.

Idiot Prayer, a career-spanning Nick Cave solo performance filmed at London’s Alexandra Place, will air online later this month.

Idiot Prayer was filmed last month at London venue Alexandra Place by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan who has previously worked on Oscar-nominated films The Favourite and Marriage Story.

Tickets are available at DICE, and are a steal for an exclusive Nick Cave performance at only $29.

Earlier this year Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds launched Bad Seeds Teevee, a 24/7 live stream of archival footage of the band.

You can find all the details on Idiot Prayer at Nick Cave’s website. In the meantime, prepare yourself for the performance with Bad Seeds Teevee over on YouTube.

Check out the poster for the performance below.