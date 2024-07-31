‘This EP Took 5 Years’: Noah Vernon drops his debut EP

Needle in the Hay Finalist, Noah Vernon, has dropped his EP after 5 years (it’s even in the name).

Noah Vernon’s debut EP, ‘THIS EP TOOK 5 YEARS’, has finally dropped after (you guessed it) over 5 years.

The Geelong native has captured hearts across the nation with his undeniable talent and a lyrical authenticity you can’t help but relate to.

‘THIS EP TOOK 5 YEARS’ is a killer debut reminiscent of artists like Post Malone, The Kid Laroi, Ruel, and Jeremy Zucker, yet all in a voice of Vernon’s own.

Every track feels fresh, but they all fall perfectly in place to create the unique sound Vernon has crafted for himself.

The Needle in the Hay finalist debuted the album at the NITH party last month, and we at Happy couldn’t be more excited for you to finally be able to check it out.

Starting off strong as the first track on the EP is ‘DOUBLE PARKED’.

A blend of acoustic guitar, fuzzy bass lines and smooth vocals, the tracks curates the vibe for the rest of the album.

‘BACK N FORTH’ ft BANTA is a groovy track perfect for all of us stuck in our own heads.

Noah Vernon just gets it.

‘IN TOO DEEP’ is easily one of best tracks on the EP.

Previously released as a single, do yourself a favour and stream this track immediately.

‘OVER AGAIN’’ ft REYKO! is addictively catchy.

Featuring a stripped back instrumental, Noah Vernon and REYKO!’s vocals really shine on the track.

A warmth reminiscent of the honeymoon stage of love, you can’t help but listen to this killer track over and over again.

A rush unlike anything else, ‘THRILL OF IT’ is an addictively catchy track that showcases Vernon’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist.

The perfect f-you to a toxic friend, ‘DONNIE DARKO’ is therapy you can scream along to.

Just like the name suggests, ‘BLESSED (ONE TAKE)’ was recorded in a singular take.

As the last track on the EP, ‘blessed’ slows things down with a palpable rawness unique to Vernon’s sound.

Emotion is laced into every line he sings, clothed with a vocal rasp that can’t help but tug at those heart strings.

Listen to ‘THIS EP TOOK 5 YEARS’ here.