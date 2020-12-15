Steinberg launches Nuendo 11: the one-stop post-production audio suite

Billed as “the gold standard for audio professionals”, Nuendo 11 is geared up with the latest post-production audio tools for film and TV, gaming, music and more.

Nuendo is one of the most advanced audio post-production solutions available, offering one-stop workflows for efficient turnarounds in a fast-paced industry. They have become a leading choice for film, TV, game audio and immersive sound industry professionals worldwide and continue their innovation with the latest update from Steinberg.

With an array of new and improved features, the Nuendo 11 addresses the immersive modern trends in entertainment content. The leading feature of Nuendo 11 allows audio engineers to easily create content according to Dolby Atmos specifications — eliminating the need for external software or hardware.

The new ADM Authoring module and integrated Renderer for Dolby Atmos have been developed in close collaboration with Dolby to bring the cutting-edge technology within reach of every content producer.

Mixing dialogue audio levels can be a meticulous and time-consuming process. Nuendo 11 includes a new meter for the objective measurement of speech intelligibility in real-time. Gone are the long, hair-pulling nights in the studio as this tool calculates the perceived effort of the listener needed to understand the spoken word in a mix using an AI-powered algorithm that analyses the audio signal.

Streaming services are on the rise and it feels like a new platform is being announced every month. After a disastrous year for the box office, many studio films are moving to at-home streaming, which will certainly signal a shift for more on-demand content.

Nuendo 11 includes a Netflix Loudness Meter that maintains consistency of audio levels between programs. This meter is calibrated to Netflix’s official Sound Mix Specifications and Best Practices so you know your final mix will be streaming-ready.

Nuendo 11 also includes a new collection of selected sound effects content from leading SFX provider SoundBits. For game audio, you’ll have access to over 750 premium sound effects including foley, ambiences, impacts, vehicles and weapons. There’s also 200 plug-in and track presets to help you to quickly create a wide range of real and sci-fi environments with SFX of everyday devices like telephones, radio, television, Skype voices and more.

This is just a taste of what the Nuendo 11 offers. Read more on the Steinberg website. Watch the launch video below.