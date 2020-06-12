 ​ ​
NYC Health is recommending using glory holes in latest pandemic sex advice

Whilst the pandemic may have taken the backseat of late with the widespread Black Lives Matter protests, COVID-19 is still very much in full swing, with the global number of cases approaching 8 million, a quarter of those occurring in the US alone.

After England practical made sex illegal, NYC Health has come out with some COVID-19 sex guidelines, and well – kudos to whoever wrote it.

NYC Health has offered some COVID-19 guidelines for New Yorkers, suggesting they “make it a little kinky” and use glory holes and stuff.

“Sex is a normal part of life and should always be with the consent of all parties,” the guidelines describe. “This document offers strategies to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 during sex.”

Some of the advice includes – as you’d expect – engaging in remote sex, with the guidelines recommending the likes of “Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, sexy ‘Zoom parties’ or chat rooms.”

Elsewhere, they suggest covering up or avoiding “heavy breathing”:

“Maybe it’s your thing, maybe it’s not, but during COVID-19 wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth is a good way to add a layer of protection during sex,” the memo says. “Heavy breathing and panting can spread the virus further, and if you or your partner have COVID-19 and don’t know it, a mask can help stop that spread.”

They also suggest avoiding group sex and orgies, but resolve that if you “decide to find a crowd…Pick larger, more open, and well-ventilated spaces.”

But the real gem comes when they suggest mixing things up a little, in a statement that appears to endorse the use of glory holes.

“Make it a little kinky,” the guidelines describe. “Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.”

Ahhh, 2020. What a time to be alive.

For the full guidelines, head here.

June 12, 2020

