“Free speech” app Parler officially relaunches following Capitol riot controversy

The social media network booted offline after the historic storming of the U.S. Capitol, Parler, has officially relaunched this week.

Oh, Christ. Parler announced its return to the internet on Monday after more than a month, when it was forced offline for allowing inflammatory and violent posts about the infamous Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6.

The Twitter alternative that “protects free speech” had become a haven for racist, alt-right extremist propaganda. The app was subsequently forced offline when Amazon Web Services (AWS) cut its services following Apple and Google pulling the network’s app from their download platforms.

“Parler was built to offer a social media platform that protects free speech and values privacy and civil discourse,” interim CEO Mark Meckler said in a statement. Meckler also added that Parler was determined to return despite being taken offline “by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans.”

Parler, which claims it once had over 20 million users, said it would bring its current users back online in the first week and be open to new users the next week.

Since Parler is up and running, here is a simple way to decide if you should join. pic.twitter.com/HHqLTcjQG1 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 15, 2021

However, despite its relaunch, the website was still not opening for many users who said that the app was still unavailable for download on mobile stores run by Apple and Alphabet-owned Google. While several users took to Twitter to complain they could not access the service, a few others said they could access their existing account.

“Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue,” Meckler said.

Meckler is also known for co-founding the Tea Party Patriots, a group that emerged in 2009 in the fiscally conservative Tea Party movement to help elect dozens of Republicans. Glad to hear that Parler is back so I can continue not to give a shit about the qraziness in Qrazytown. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 15, 2021

Nevada-based Parler, originally launched in 2018, is also backed by hedge fund investor Robert Mercer, his daughter Rebekah Mercer, and conservative commentator Dan Bongino.