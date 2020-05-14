Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, and more performing live-streamed concert this weekend

Cancel your weekend plans and free up your Saturday night because there is a major live-stream event scheduled for this weekend. Paul Kelly will join other major music icons as part of The State of Music‘s live-stream series.

An initiative led by Mushroom Group and the Victorian government, the series aims to celebrate some of Australia’s best musical talent with live performances and interviews.

Paul Kelly and Courtney Barnett will be joined by other big Australian music names in the third episode of a new live-stream series.

Paul Kelly and Courtney Barnett will be hosted by none other than Tim Minchin who is also performing as part of the series. Alex Lahey, Meg Mac, Mo’Jo, and Tim Freedman will also star in the third episode of the six part series, airing from 7 pm this Saturday 16th of May.

Following the success of two previous episodes headlined by Missy Higgins and G Flip, fans will have the opportunity to interact with the artists who invite viewers to submit questions for an allocated interview time slot as part of the event. Coverage of the episode can be found on the Victoria Together‘s YouTube channel, Facebook, and website.

Get up to speed and make sure to watch the previous two episodes on demand here, if you haven’t already!