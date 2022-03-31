Paul McCartney asks Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milk

Paul McCartney has politely requested that Starbucks stop charging extra in the U.S. for plant-based milk.

Paul McCartney has politely requested that coffeehouse conglomerate Starbucks – which boasts 32,660 stores worldwide – stop charging extra for plant-based milk.

Vegetarians, vegans, and the lactose intolerant mostly cop the extra 50c, 75c, or sometimes even a dollar extra for precious almond, soy, or oat milk.

But Sir Paul McCartney, the legend he is, has partnered with PETA to pressure Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson to remove the extra charge before he is scheduled to depart the company next week.

McCartney, in an open letter, stated: “It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk.”

The letter continues: “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.”

Tell em’ Macca! Read the entire letter below:

“Dear Mr. Johnson,

It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk. I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.

My friends at PETA are campaigning for this to happen and I have agreed to support them with the quote: “Sir Paul is asking Starbucks to end its surcharge on plant milks,” and I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.

Many thanks.

All the Best,

Sir Paul McCartney”

PETA has advocated the widespread adoption of vegan milk for years. The production of cow milk compromises the animal’s welfare while causing adverse environmental impacts.

McCartney has been an avid vegetarian since 1975, when he and his beloved late wife, Linda McCartney sat down to a meaty dinner and glanced out the window to see their lambs playing in the fields of their High Park Farm in Kintyre, Scotland.

Paul told the Guardian in 2010, “It was like the penny dropped. The light bulb lit up. We thought, we might just give this up”.

The McCartney family’s penchant for cruelty-free home cooking led to the publishing of Linda McCartney’s Home Cooking in 1989, followed by the establishment of Linda McCartney Foods in 1991, which was the first American company with a completely meatless line of food products.

Hopefully, with Sir Paul McCartney’s advocacy, Starbucks can implement the change.