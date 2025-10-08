Peggy Gou is bringing her K-House magic back to Australia with an exclusive Sydney show

After taking Australia by storm in 2024, Peggy Gou is returning Down Under, and she’s not holding back.

The Korean-born, London-raised DJ and producer will play Carriageworks, Sydney, on 31 January 2026, just before her AO LIVE set in Melbourne the next day.

Few electronic artists can claim the cultural footprint Gou has carved out in such a short time. She’s not just a DJ or producer — she’s a tastemaker, a label founder (Gudu), and a bridge between underground club cred and global pop appeal.

From her early days navigating London’s nightlife to collaborating with creatives across fashion, design, and music, Gou has built a world that feels as stylish as it does sonically adventurous.

Her discography reads like a blueprint for modern house: Gou Talk, It Makes You Forget (Itgehane), Starry Night, and collaborations like Jigoo with Maurice Fulton or Nabi with OHHYUK have cemented her status as a global force.

In 2023 she signed with XL Recordings, releasing the chart-smashing “(It Goes Like) Nanana”, and followed up with her debut album I Hear You in 2024 — an album that blends her signature K-House with pop hooks and earned acclaim on both sides of the world.

Gou’s live sets are the stuff of legend, mixing influences as wide-ranging as J Dilla, Patrick Cowley, Yellow Magic Orchestra, and DJ Sotofett, and always designed to make you dance.

She’s headlined festivals from Coachella to Glastonbury, and even sold out London’s Gunnersbury Park in 2024 — a 20,000-strong testament to her global reach.

Sydney’s Carriageworks promises something a little different: intimate enough to feel personal, big enough to feel euphoric. Expect joyous, free-spirited sets, glowing lights, and a reminder why Peggy Gou is one of the most exciting names in dance music right now.