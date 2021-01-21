News

22-year-old Amanda Gorman tops bestseller list after performing at the U.S. Inauguration

RP

by Ria Pandey

amanda gorman (1)

Photo: AP

At 22 years old, Amanda Gorman made waves as the youngest U.S. Poet Laureate in history. Now, her debut anthology has topped the Amazon bestseller list.

Following her powerful performance of The Hill We Climb at President Biden’s inauguration, Amanda Gorman’s brilliance has continued to resonate with thousands of people.

Within hours of her performance, the 22-year-old’s two upcoming books have already topped Amazon’s bestseller list.

amanda gorman 2 (1)
Photo: Harvard University

Despite suffering from an auditory processing disorder and a speech impediment in her youth, Gorman worked tirelessly perfecting her craft. Her hard work paid off when, in 2017, she was announced as the first US National Youth Poet Laureate. After performing at the inauguration, she has now joined the elite ranks of inaugural poets such as Robert Frost and Maya Angelou.

Her performance gained her widespread and immediate praise, including responses from former President Barack Obama:

Gorman’s work has a clear focus on activism, dealing particularly with issues of oppression, feminism, race, and marginalisation, as well as the African diaspora.

