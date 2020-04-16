Pornhub’s Scrubhub might be the best thing to come out of the pandemic

If you love Pornhub, then you’ll love Scrubhub. It’s full of hot, steamy, XXX rated videos that are certain to fulfil all your wildest dreams and more. And they’re all about handwashing.

Welcome to 2020, where no one goes outside and handwashing is hot. But in all seriousness, you need to check out this new Pornhub collaboration.

Scrubhub is the long lost cousin of Pornhub whose interests include spreading the good of education, raising money for charities, and being funny as fuck.

Pornhub are quickly become the legends of 2020, offering everyone in the world free premium access to their site during the pandemic and in doing so, quite possibly single-handedly curbing the spread of coronavirus. *This claim has not been fact-checked.

They’ve also donated tens of thousands of face masks and dollars to both health workers on the frontline and members of the sex work industry who have been economically impacted by the virus.

Now the company have teamed up with two LA-based creators to bring you the porn-parody site, Scrubhub. Said creators are none other than director/conceptual artist Ani Acopian and five-time Grammy-nominated producer, writer, engineer extraordinaire, Suzy Shinn. The whole thing was pulled together by web developer Scott Buscemi, to resemble the all too familiar and homely design of Pornhub. Pornhub, except with handwashing.

The videos themselves are hilarious and the captions equally so. Uploads so far have been from Pornhub Brand Ambassador Asa Akira, as well as pornstars Angela White and Austin Wolf, and more. Anyone is free to upload their handwashing videos although there is an approval process.

And not only is the whole thing pure genius, it’s serving a worthy cause. The site is aimed at providing education to people around the importance of handwashing during the pandemic, as well as sourcing donations for charities. Move over, Liam Gallagher.

Donations to the site will go directly towards charities including the New York volunteer grocery delivery service for elderly, disabled, and immunocompromised, Invisible Hands, and LA food donation service for hospital clinicians, Frontline Foods. Pornhub will also be making their own donations.

Scrubhub will also be hosting takeovers twice a day at 12 pm PST and 6 pm PST which will feature musicians, comedians, and more.

Speaking in a press release, Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub described:

“Over the past few weeks, the one thing that has been repeated by literally everyone — politicians, scientists, celebrities and athletes — has been the importance of washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect against this virus.”

“We thought this presented a unique opportunity for Pornhub to bring some joy to something that has become so mundane and repetitive,” he continued. “We love working with talented creatives — in this instance alongside Ani and Suzy — and are proud to debut Scrubhub. Sometimes lighthearted content can be cathartic and help foster a sense of social cohesion.”

To check out Scrubhub, head here.

