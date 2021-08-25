City of Port Phillip to provide $5000 weekly live music grants

Port Phillip Council in Melbourne has announced live music grants of up to $5000 per week for venues and promoters affected by the lockdown.

Port Phillip Council is offering a standard rate grant of $250 per musician, per performance, to music venues and promoters as part of their “Please Don’t Stop the Music” lockdown assistance scheme.

The grants are for venues and promoters to pay cancelled artists and staff from now until December 31.

“Live music is a massive part of our City, whether it’s iconic venues, amazing artists and well-loved events,” said Port Phillip Mayor, Louise Crawford.

“Lockdowns have taken a huge toll on the live music industry – as well as the sectors it benefits such as hospitality. We’re doing what we can through our Live Music Action Plan (LMAP) to make a real difference at this incredibly challenging time.

“We’re also continuing our efforts to become the first Victorian council to develop live music precincts to encourage live music while protecting amenity.”

The assistance is the first of its kind in Australia.

The scheme’s funding is being redirected from this year’s cancelled St Kilda Festival.

In Victoria, vaccination rates are required to be between 70 and 80 per cent to consider ending lockdowns.

Last week, Music Victoria launched #GetVaxxed4Vic – a campaign to encourage Victoria’s music professionals and music lovers to get vaccinated to help save the state’s live music industry.

@musicvictoria has launched #GetVaxxed4Vic to encourage VIC’s music professionals & lovers to get vaccinated 💕

2018: VIC had most venues per capita in the world

2021: 3 in 5 workers are considering leaving the music industry as live music trades at under 4% of pre-COVID levels pic.twitter.com/OjMvWdQa1X — Andrea Keller (@souptinbaby) August 23, 2021

Hey Victoria #getvaxxed4vic

It is the only way out of this mess.

We’re doing it for our health and the health of our families, our friends, the greater community and our industry. The only way out is through community effort. @MusicVictoria pic.twitter.com/taO5ZEZonF — Catholic Guilt (@catholicguiltau) August 22, 2021

St Kilda venue owner, Simon Myers said that Port Phillip Council’s financial support: “sends a clear message to artists that they are valued” and will “assist in maintaining confidence in booking music in venues“.

“The lockdowns are absolutely necessary, but this time around it’s really starting to sting now for us,” said musician and Port Phillip resident, Pat Pierce.

“The Council’s LMAP will help venues and musos by providing some certainty and support.”