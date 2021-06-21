Amazon Prime Day Australia: the best deals on music, games, and more

This year, Australia gets a whopping 65 hours of deals for Amazon Prime Day. Here’s Happy Mag’s pick of the lot including music gear, vinyl, games, and heaps more.

Amazon Prime Day is relatively new to Australia – similar to Black Friday or Click Frenzy, it’s a window (65 hours, to be exact) where you can snap up some of your favourite goods on the cheap.

It’s officially live today, meaning now’s your chance to build out the vinyl collection, finally score yourself that piece of gear you’ve been missing, or maybe even grab somebody a gift for later in the year. Jump below the cut to see what’s on offer.

Music tings

The big one to talk about here is Pioneer, the company who’s become the market leader in DJ tech. A bunch of their entry-level decks, headphones, and monitors are going for as much as 40% off their usual price – you won’t be able to snag a discount on any CDJ-3000s, but you’ll be able to build out a home setup that’s perfect for practice.

Huge price drops are now live on the DDJ-440, DDJ-SB3, DDJ-200, and DDJ-FLX6, four 2-channel DJ controllers with varying features that are perfect for anyone looking to get into DJing. Pioneer’s DM-40 4″ monitors are also $169 instead of $269 – between these and a set of decks you’ll be able to build a fully-functional home setup for as little as $400, which is pretty unheard of!

For something a little beefier on the speaker front, KRK’s 5″ and 8″ studio monitors are also on sale.

Yamaha is the other big boy to suss out, with up to 24% off selected hi-fi items. Our pick of the lot is their NS-SW050 subwoofer for $284 instead of the usual $449, but you can also get a pretty great deal on a full hi-fi setup in the YHT-1840 ($349 instead of $599, a solid setup for listening to vinyl or a home theatre).

Stacks of wax

Speaking of vinyl, there’s so many Prime Day deals on offer it’s hard to pick a few favourites. A search for ‘vinyl’ nets 13 pages of results – generally you’re saving 20% on checkout with classic albums from Kendrick Lamar, Pink Floyd, Lorde, and more to pick from.

If you’re yet to pick up some turntables, we’d recommend looking into either the Pioneer PLX-500 ($479 instead of $649) or the Yamaha TT-N503 (a huge discount at $495 instead of $999), which both have a pretty good rep for their price brackets.

Games, games games

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5, now’s definitely the time to score yourself a new controller or headset straight from Sony. The DualSense wireless controller in white is going for $69 instead of the somewhat hefty usual price of $109, plus you can also grab the recently added new colours (Cosmic Black or Midnight Red) with a $10 discount on each.

The PS5 Pulse 3D headset is on sale for $104 instead of $159.95 – we’re still salty that Sony wont allow the use of third-party wireless headsets on the PS5, so until that changes, this is the one you have to use if you want to ditch the cables.

Razer has a huge range of deals on offer, covering pretty much their entire spec on keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals. They’re currently the market leader in the field with good reason – their gear is durable, works well, and generally performs above their price bracket. Check out the full set of Razer deals here.

If you get in fast (there’s five hours to go at the time of writing), you can also grab a heavily discounted Nintendo Switch ($349 instead of $469.95) – home to many family and fan favourite games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, and more.

And that’s it from us! We’ve only scratched the surface, so be sure to suss out the rest of the Amazon Prime Day deals right here for anything outside of the Happy Mag M.O.