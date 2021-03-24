Prince Harry just landed a job at a Silicon Valley startup

Prince Harry is going to work nine to five as an executive at a Silicon Valley startup and we love that for him.

The Duke of Sussex is taking on the role of Chief Impact Officer for the employee coaching and mental health startup BetterUp.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in the role, the duke will have input into product strategy decisions, charitable contributions, and advocate publicly on issues regarding mental health. Sounds like a job fit for a (future) king.

Founded in 2013, BetterUp provides mobile-based counselling, coaching, and mentorship programs for employees at more than 300 businesses.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” said Prince Harry in an emailed response to questions from The Wall Street Journal. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

After all the drama from the last year and being cut off financially from his family, this professional development sounds like a positive lifestyle change.

Since meeting Meghan, Prince Harry has: Moved out of his parent’s house

Gotten off welfare & secured a high paying job

Gotten married & started a family

Plus he became besties w/ The Obamas, The Carters, & Oprah! It takes a high level of prejudice not to clock this glow-up. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) March 23, 2021

Not to be corny, but Meghan gave up the life she knew for Prince Harry and went to work in another country, and now he’s doing the exact same for her…. excuse me☝🏽 pic.twitter.com/wWQKV05hcr — J. (@HoldMyHaLo) March 23, 2021

It’s still kind of funny though.