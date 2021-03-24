The Crown’s Emma Corrin is selling her Golden Globes dress for a good cause

Emma Corrin, a.k.a. Princess Di in The Crown, is giving fans the chance to win her Pierrot-inspired Miu Miu gown for a tenner, with all proceeds going to The Survivors Trust.

Although the Golden Globes were held virtually this year, that didn’t stop Emma Corrin from having a serious style moment on Instagram.

Corrin wore a Pierrot-inspired Miu Miu gown to accept her award for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown and it was a real show-stopper.

Now, Corrin is raffling the dress for ten pounds in aid of The Survivors Trust: a UK charity that supports survivors of sexual violence.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Corrin said: “It’s a very strange thing, that so much work is put into creating a custom outfit for one evening, albeit an amazing occasion… I wanted the outfit to keep on giving and with the raffle it means that it wasn’t just made for one evening – it will make a difference and give a charity the money it needs to provide crucial help”.

“For many survivors, speaking about what happened feels like an impossible feat,” Corrin wrote on Instagram announcing the raffle. “It is essential that there are safe spaces available for survivors to turn to in order to feel like they can be heard or supported at their own pace by people trained to help.”

The combination of fashion and charity is all very Diana-esque and we’d expect nothing less from the actress who portrayed the late Princess.

Tickets are being sold for ten pounds here and entries close Sunday (March 28) at 8pm.