Psychedelic Simpsons: this Instagram account collects Springfield’s trippiest scenes

This Instagram account has taken one for the team and is dedicated to showcasing the trippy parts of The Simpsons. The account, named Psychedelic Simpsons, is the ultimate tribute to capturing the most drug-addled, hazy scenes of what is probably the best cartoon ever created.

To date over 600 images of Simpsons characters caught in scenes that seem almost hallucinatory and kaleidoscopic have been posted. Known for its ability to breach serious social and political topics through a comedic platform, The Simpsons has become an intrinsic part of pop culture.

The graphics and artistic animation style of the show has become iconic, creating visuals that this account has taken full advantage of. Accompanied by captioned quotes, funny one-liners or hashtags, the posts are simple but original – amassing a following of over 100,000 Simpsons-loving psychonauts.

From ‘child-friendly beer’ to Ritalin-spiked milkshakes, there are underlying drug references rampant throughout The Simpsons and this Instagram account takes us on a journey through some of the best psychotomimetic moments across the series.

Here are some of our favourites:

View this post on Instagram New prime minister. #simpsons A post shared by Psychedelic Simpsons (@psychedelic.simpsons) on Jul 23, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram Wake up, it’s time to see the reality. #simpsons A post shared by Psychedelic Simpsons (@psychedelic.simpsons) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

View this post on Instagram Bort. #simpsons#lester A post shared by Psychedelic Simpsons (@psychedelic.simpsons) on Oct 22, 2019 at 10:50am PDT